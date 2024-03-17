Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.16 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
IVW traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,507,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,992. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $84.66.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
