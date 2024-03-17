Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for about 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after acquiring an additional 207,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $76.72. 4,366,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,561 shares of company stock worth $22,913,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.