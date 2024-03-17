Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.53. 10,800,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,702,943. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

