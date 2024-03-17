BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Trading Down 0.1%

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.09 and last traded at C$11.12. Approximately 7,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.13.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.87.
