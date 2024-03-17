Bobcoin Price Reaches $1.13 on Major Exchanges (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bobcoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and $431.82 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bobcoin is twitter.com/2050_paris.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

