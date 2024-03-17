Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. C Partners Holding GmbH acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,437,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after buying an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 3,230.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 343,933 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 14.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,515,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,102,000 after acquiring an additional 312,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 222,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 181,615 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HSBC lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.26. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

