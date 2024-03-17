Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Shares of INFY opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

