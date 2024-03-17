Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE RL opened at $181.60 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

