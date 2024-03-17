Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $152.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

