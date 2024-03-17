Boston Common Asset Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $330.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.83. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $228.25 and a 1 year high of $337.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.