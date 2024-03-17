Boston Common Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

