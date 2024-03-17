Boston Common Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $534.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $547.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $514.28 and a 200 day moving average of $484.06.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

