Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after buying an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after buying an additional 211,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after buying an additional 1,139,295 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $715,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.