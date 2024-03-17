Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Briscoe Group’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

Briscoe Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get Briscoe Group alerts:

About Briscoe Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Briscoe Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails homeware and sporting goods in New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Homeware and Sporting Goods. It operates stores under the Briscoes Homeware, Rebel Sport brand, and Living & Giving brands, as well as sells its products online.

Receive News & Ratings for Briscoe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briscoe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.