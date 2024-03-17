British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.70

Shares of British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $4.72. British Land shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 21,161 shares traded.

British Land Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.