Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $26.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,235.50. 8,882,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,406. The firm has a market cap of $572.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,238.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,039.24.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.45.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

