Brokerages Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Price Target at C$48.25

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.55.

BDGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,163 shares of company stock worth $72,118. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$45.54 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$24.55 and a 12 month high of C$48.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.