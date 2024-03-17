Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Price Target at GBX 1,234

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,314 ($16.84).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Barclays increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,450 ($18.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) target price on the stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAE Systems

BAE Systems Price Performance

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

LON BA opened at GBX 1,295 ($16.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,212.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,110.65. The company has a market cap of £39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,158.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). In other news, insider Nicole Piasecki acquired 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.44) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.40 ($64,004.36). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,169 shares of company stock worth $5,041,318. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.