Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target at $28.58

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.79%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

