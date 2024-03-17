Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Target Price at C$6.22

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.50. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$595.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. The business had revenue of C$77.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3901561 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

