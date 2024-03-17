Brokers Offer Predictions for The Middleby Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.79. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MIDD. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. Middleby has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $158.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.24 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01.

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Middleby by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

