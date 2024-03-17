Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

