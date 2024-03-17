Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.60.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,152,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after acquiring an additional 266,441 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,445,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

