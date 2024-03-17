Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.52.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 23.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 43.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68. Bumble has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

