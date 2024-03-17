Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Critical Review

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cadence Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Cadence Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cadence Bank pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bank has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Cadence Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Cadence Bank and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 23.33% 9.55% 0.86% Lakeland Financial 23.85% 14.89% 1.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cadence Bank and Lakeland Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 0 5 5 1 2.64 Lakeland Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cadence Bank presently has a consensus target price of $28.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.13%. Lakeland Financial has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.55%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Cadence Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bank and Lakeland Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $921.95 million 5.36 $542.30 million $2.91 9.30 Lakeland Financial $246.89 million 6.56 $93.77 million $3.65 17.10

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial. Cadence Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Cadence Bank on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. Cadence Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, construction, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other commercial and consumer loans. The company also provides retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

