Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.47

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.47 and traded as high as C$59.00. Calian Group shares last traded at C$58.37, with a volume of 3,907 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cormark upped their target price on Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Calian Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The company has a market cap of C$690.52 million, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.37.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of C$179.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.3912072 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

