Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

CALA opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

