Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup accounts for approximately 4.8% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,195,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

