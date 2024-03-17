Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.17

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.17 and traded as high as C$4.24. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 100 shares.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56.

Canlan Ice Sports Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates through Ice and Field, Food and Beverage, Management and Consulting, Sports Stores, Sponsorship, and Space Rental segments. The company was formerly known as Canlan Investment Corporation and changed its name to Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

