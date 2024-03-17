Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,894 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

