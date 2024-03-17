Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 426 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $125.54 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

