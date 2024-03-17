Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,032 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 83,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

