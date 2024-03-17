Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

