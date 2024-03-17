Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $238.94 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

