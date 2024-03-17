Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.