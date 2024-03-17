Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,235.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,238.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,039.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

