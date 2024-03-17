Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $756,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,835,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

