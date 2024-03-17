Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,973 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $470.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.71 and a 200-day moving average of $426.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.99 and a 12 month high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.