Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,745 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,745 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

