Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 512 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $49,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

