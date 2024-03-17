Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 591 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 8.0% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 787.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 66.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 227.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,914 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS BUFF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $41.23. 130,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $278.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

