Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $847,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.90. 10,787,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,701. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.