Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,171,000 after purchasing an additional 101,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.86. 1,872,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

