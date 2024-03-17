Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,629 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

