Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $265.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,897. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.20.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

