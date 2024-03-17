Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.71. 624,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,814. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.75. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.