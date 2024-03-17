Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $12.94 on Friday, hitting $315.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,521. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.81, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.22.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.