Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,481,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $60.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

