Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 430 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 263,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 107.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

CCOI traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $64.93. 1,375,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,973. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,025,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,679,377 shares in the company, valued at $315,951,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,025,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,679,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,951,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,696 shares of company stock worth $3,333,165. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

