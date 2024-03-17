Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KARB) Trading Up 1.3%

Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KARB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.
Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39.
Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Carbon Strategy ETF (KARB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Carbon Streaming BITA Compliance index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the most liquid and actively traded carbon allowance futures from the United States and Europe. The fund uses a Cayman Islands subsidiary to gain exposure.
